Experts call for caution as U.S. CDC updates mask recommendations

Americans should be ready to return to masking if the science changes, experts have warned.

More than 70 percent of Americans should be able to remove their masks indoors, including inside schools, under the new CDC guideline announced Friday.

According to the new guideline, the CDC determines the COVID-19 community level of various regions by looking at three metrics - hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases.

Using these data, the COVID-19 community level is classified as low, medium, or high.

Under the updated guidance, more than 70 percent of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 community levels. For those areas, there is no recommendation for indoor masking unless people are at high risk for severe illness.