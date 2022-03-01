Fri, March 18, 2022

international

Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. says Russia used a vacuum bomb

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States appealed to members of the U.S. Congress for more assistance on Monday (February 28) as her country resists a "brutal war" from Russia, saying Russia had used a vacuum bomb on Monday in its invasion of Ukraine.

"They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention," Ambassador Oksana Markarova said after a meeting with lawmakers. "The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large."

She said Ukraine was working actively with U.S. President Joe Biden's administration and Congress to obtain more weapons and tougher sanctions.

"They should pay, they should pay a heavy price," she told reporters after leaving the meeting.

A vacuum bomb uses oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, typically producing a blast wave of a significantly longer duration than that of a conventional explosive.

Russia has deliberately targeted some of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and hospitals, she said, and Ukrainian officials are gathering war crimes evidence to present to the International Criminal Court.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains in Kyiv and he held a "very productive" phone call with President Joe Biden on Friday, the ambassador told reporters.

After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south on Thursday (February 24), in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Russia has captured the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, resulting in what Ukraine's nuclear agency said was higher but not critical radiation levels.

Reuters

Related News

Published : March 01, 2022

Related News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

A Filipino view of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Remote Bhutan also affected by Russia-Ukraine war

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Pakistan's Foreign policy is becoming a casualty of politics

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Latest News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

5th phase of popular co-payment subsidy will be launched ‘if necessary’

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thamanat elected secretary-general of Thai Economic Party

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.