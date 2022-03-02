Low water flows in Mekong ‘behind lack of clean water’

PPWSA has managed to increase the water supply capacity from 592,000 cubic metres per day to 635,000, but it is still well below the daily requirement in 2020 and 2021 of 800,000 cubic metres as estimated in a study by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Naro pointed out the fact that Cambodians use “a lot of water – up to 200 to 280 litres per day on average, while the global average use is only around 150 litres per day.”

“During this dry season, PPWSA appeals to all residents to use water economically. We’ve already issued a writing appeal,” he said.

Another factor that has contributed to the shortage of clean water is population growth in the capital, he said, pointing to issues such as the water pipeline to Kambol district being too small relative to the size of its population. He said that works are ongoing to resolve this issue.

“In early February, we had some issue in Takhmao town and the west part of Phnom Penh, which we had partly solved. But Kambol district is still facing issues. In January, some residents there had voiced their concerns about the inadequate water supply,” he said.

Naro added that the government had reserved a plot of land in Kambol district’s Boeung Thom commune to construct a clean water treatment facility which has the potential to produce up to 5,000 cubic metres of clean water per day. When the facility is ready in early 2023, the chronic lack of water in the west of Phnom Penh might no longer be an issue, he said.

The PPWSA will sign an agreement on March 7 to construct another clean water treatment in Takhmao town with the assistance of a grant from the Japanese government. The facility is expected to produce about 3,000 cubic metres per day once it is in operation.

“We will have enough clean water for use then. In early 2024 at the latest, we guarantee that there will be no water issue in Phnom Penh anymore,” he said.

A total of $690 million has been spent on increasing the water supply capacity from 63,000 cubic metres per day in 1993 to 592,000 cubic metres in 2020, according to the PPWSA. Four water treatment facilities have been constructed to supply water to more than three million residents in the capital, including 2.28 million permanent residents and nearly one million provincial migrant workers.

Areas that still lack clean water are Kambol district, Takhmao town and the Prek Ho area, according to Leng Khieu, chairman of the Cambodian Water Supply Association (CWA).

“We have contacted water authorities to solve the problem. They told us that they were solving the issue, but we haven’t heard news about how far they have gone in solving it so far,” he told The Post on March 1.

Khieu urged the water authorities to fix the shortage as soon as possible because residents were in dire need for a constant supply of clean and safe water.

