Cabinet meeting feels Thailand may have to ‘adjust part of its stance’ on Russia-Ukraine conflict

“Thailand is lucky because we are friends with everyone in the world. We can talk to anyone, but the impact of discussions may differ,” Don said.

“The ministry has a way of discussing the situation with the EU, Russia, Ukraine and the United States. However, this conflict is clearly an European matter and therefore Thailand won’t have to play an active role early on. Sometimes it’s better to wait and let nature take its course,” he said.

“We will, however, continue to monitor the situation closely and embrace its fallout, which will definitely include the energy problem and higher inflation,” the minister said.

“Many are following the situation via social media, in which news sources are from Europe and use English as the medium so everyone in the world can understand,” Don added. “Most people do not understand Russian, so it is natural for the majority to side with the West.”