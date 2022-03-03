Vietnam pledges to promote human rights and fundamental freedom

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn spoke at the high-level segment of the 49th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council held in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday.

“Our efforts will focus in particular on the protection of vulnerable groups and combating violence and discrimination against them,” he said.

Việt Nam will also concentrate on the promotion of gender equality, especially for women and girls in the era of digital transformation; and on protection and promotion of human rights in addressing global issues, especially climate change, he said.

“We will work to promote the right to health, particularly in the unpredictable context of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases,” he said.

The country will also promote the right to decent work in joint efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the right to quality education based on equality of opportunity and universal access.