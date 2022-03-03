Washington should stop salting Cold War wound in Ukraine crisis: China Daily editorial

In a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi once again called for the two sides to resolve their differences through dialogue, saying the urgent task at hand is to de-escalate the situation on the ground as much as possible and avoid the intensification or loss of control of the conflict.

Wang said China is extremely concerned about the safety of civilians in Ukraine, where heavy fighting has resulted in more than 536 confirmed civilian casualties, with the actual number expected to be much higher, and the internal displacement of hundreds of thousands.

Chinese citizens in Ukraine are among those at risk, and the process of evacuating overseas Chinese citizens and students from Ukraine is underway. Wang expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian government and society for the support, cooperation and help they were providing.

With Russian and Ukrainian delegates due to meet again on Wednesday, China hopes that the dialogue and negotiation process can bear some fruit, heralding a political settlement that accommodates both sides' legitimate security concerns.

The international community should support the negotiations rather than trying to exploit the crisis.