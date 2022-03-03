U.N. General Assembly in historic vote assails Russia over Ukraine invasion

The resolution, supported by 141 of the assembly's 193 members, ended a rare emergency session called by the U.N. Security Council and as Ukrainian forces battled on in the port of Kherson in the face of airstrikes and a devastating bombardment that forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee.

The text of the resolution "deplores" Russia's "aggression against Ukraine."

The last time Security Council convened an emergency session of the General Assembly was in 1982, according to the U.N. website.

Thirty-five members including China abstained, and five countries including Russia, Syria and Belarus voted against the resolution.