U.S. delays ICBM test-launch in bid to de-escalate Russia nuclear tensions

“We recognize, at this moment of tension, how critical it is that both the United States and Russia bear in mind the risk of miscalculation and take steps to reduce those risks," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

He said the decision to delay the test was meant to "demonstrate that we have no intention in engaging in any actions that can be misunderstood or misconstrued."

"We did not take this decision lightly, but instead to demonstrate that we are a responsible nuclear power."

Kirby also said that a Russian military convoy apparently headed for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, had stalled for several reasons, including resistance by Ukrainian forces.

The nuclear-capable Minuteman III is a key part of the American military's strategic arsenal and has a range of 6,000-plus miles (9,660-plus km) and can travel at a speed of approximately 15,000 miles per hour (24,000 kph). Missiles are dispersed in hardened underground silos operated by launch crews.