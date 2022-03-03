Thai democracy activists sign up to fight 'tyranny' in Ukraine

Chanaphong and five friends visited the Ukrainian embassy in Bangkok on Wednesday (March 2) and met with a staff member thereafter registering on a site gathering information on potential recruits.

In a single day this week, a Thai-language online group gathered more than 2,000 names of people interested in volunteering for Ukraine, the group's organiser told Reuters.

The Ukrainian embassy in Bangkok did not reply to a request for details from Reuters.

But the staff member who met with Chanaphong's group, who asked that she not be named, said that officials are considering applicants who need to submit online documents, including proof of military training and a clean criminal record.

The staff member also asked potential volunteers to apply by email, not call or visit the embassy.

After completing his mandatory Thai military service, Chanaphong worked as a private security consultant. He said his training from two years in the air force could help the Ukrainians evacuate civilians, guard areas, and secure supply lines.