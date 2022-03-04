Leaving their instruments behind, Ukrainian musicians return home to take up arms

Seoul Pops Orchestra director and conductor Ha Sung-ho said that SPO will be performing a fundraising concert this month for Ukraine and the Ukrainian artists of the orchestra, who have left South Korea to join the fight against Russian troops.



Seoul Pops Orchestra has four Ukrainian members, three of whom -- contrabassist Ziuzkin Dmytro, 47, violist Lev Keler, 51, and trumpet player Matviyenko Konstyantyn, 52 -- have left South Korea to fight for their country.



Explaining that the orchestra’s members have not been able to see each other since a New Year‘s concert in January due to the fast-spreading omicron variant, Ha told The Korea Herald, “I was worried about our Ukrainian members in light of the situation between Russia and Ukraine.“



Ha explained that after many members of the orchestra made efforts to contact the Ukrainian artists, they were found to have left the country for their homeland.



The 70-year-old conductor said that the orchestra received a photo from Dmytro showing the musician in a military uniform holding a gun on Wednesday.



“I have been working with our members for almost 20 years. The orchestra is like a group, almost like a family. We do have Russian artists, but everyone is worried about our colleagues,” Ha said.