Armed conflict intensifies in southeastern Myanmar, with more than 220,000 displaced between Feb 1, 2021 and Feb 21, 2022: OCHA MYANMAR

According to the statement, armed clashes between Tatmadaw and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs), and People’s Defence Forces (PDFs) have escalated in southeast Myanmar. In Kayah State, about 3,370 people from Demoso and Pekon townships have been displaced and run away to Demoso in Kayah State and Hsihseng, Lawksawk, Pekon and Pinlaung townships in southern Shan State since February 16.

Furthermore, two days of unseasonably heavy rain on February 18 and 19 in Lay Kay Kaw area in Kayin State have inundated displacement sites sheltering around 5,000 IDPs. Humanitarian workers have been engaging with partners to respond to growing needs including food, medicine, and shelter. In parallel, more than 7,000 IDPs have returned to their places of origin, according to a statement from OCHA MYANMAR.

Among those returning are 4,740 people who have been displaced from southern Kawkareik Township in Kayin State since January 2022, as well as those who have been temporarily relocated from Loikaw Township in southern Kayah State to southern Shan State, according to OCHA MYANMAR.