Moscow says BBC being used to undermine political situation in Russia

Asked about Zakharova's remarks, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the BBC operated independently of the government.

"It is important that the BBC and other media organisations are editorially independent and they are free to report the news in the way they do," he said.

The European Union has proposed banning RT and news agency Sputnik to prevent what it said was Russian propaganda. But Britain has warned that such an approach could lead to a reciprocal ban by Moscow against the BBC and others.

Russia and Britain have had dire relations for years, hitting low points with the fatal 2006 poisoning of former Russian security officer Alexander Litvinenko in London and the attempted killing of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury in 2018.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss last month of grandstanding and of refusing to listen after talks in Moscow that underlined the gulf between them over the Ukraine crisis.