Ukrainians do not retreat, do not give up, do not stop the resistance - Zelenskiy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in a televised address on a Saturday (March 5) evening that their determination and unity will expel Russian forces pressing their assault on Ukraine for the 10th day.

"Our people, our Ukrainians do not retreat. Do not give up. Do not stop the resistance. They shout to the occupiers - go home, " He said.

Zelenskiy appealed to people living in the separatist controlled territories to resist "liars on Russian TV" telling them Ukraine hated and wanted to destroy them and called for unity.

"We appeal to all people in the temporarily occupied territory. To all who hear us. Whose memory has not been erased by propaganda. Whose eyes have not been closed by fear. Whose soul has not been mutilated by cynicism," he said.

