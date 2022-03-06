Fri, March 18, 2022

Russian army claims capture of Ukrainian military base in Kherson

Russian Defence Ministry released a video on Saturday (March 5) claiming the Russian military took full control of the Ukrainian military base in the outskirts of Ukraine's city of Kherson.

Russia's war on Ukraine has been met by outrage from the international community, with the EU, Britain, and the US, among others, implementing a range of economic sanctions on Russia.

 

According to UN figures, at least 331 civilians have been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since the start of the 10-day war.

 

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

Reuters

