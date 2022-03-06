Russian army claims capture of Ukrainian military base in Kherson

Russia's war on Ukraine has been met by outrage from the international community, with the EU, Britain, and the US, among others, implementing a range of economic sanctions on Russia.
According to UN figures, at least 331 civilians have been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since the start of the 10-day war.
More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.
Reuters
Published : March 06, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022