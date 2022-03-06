S. Korea to release 4.42 mln barrels of oil reserves due to Ukraine crisis

Earlier this week, 31 member nations of the International Energy Agency agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves, as concerns have risen over a possible shortfall in global energy supplies and a further spike in prices due to Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine.



Following consultations among the nations, the volume of oil to be released by South Korea was set at 4.42 million barrels, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said. The United States plans to release around 30 million barrels, accounting for about half of the total amount, it added.



South Korea took the similar step in December last year by releasing 3.17 million barrels of oil upon the U.S. request in the wake of high energy costs.

