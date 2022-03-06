7 countries offer to solve Philippines’ power problems

The other top nuclear power producers in the world are the United States with 91.5 GW, France 61.3 GW, China 50.8 GW, Japan 31.7 GW, Russia 29.6 GW, Canada 13.6 GW, Ukraine 13.1 GW, United Kingdom 8.9 GW, and Spain 7.1 GW.

Arcilla mentioned that Russia sent scientists to check on the BNPP, but the government is wary of initiating talks because of the sanctions imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

France and the United Kingdom also made similar offers to help in rehabilitating BNPP and even assisting the Philippines with its move toward nuclear energy.

Arcilla also disclosed that Argentina, which has been pursuing nuclear energy development since the 1960s, offered help in developing research reactors.

The BNPP, the country’s only foray into nuclear energy production, was conceived in the early 1970s and the American company Westinghouse Electric began construction in 1976. It was nearly completed when then-President Ferdinand Marcos was ousted in 1986.

It was never fueled because of public fears caused by the Chernobyl nuclear accident in 1986 and charges of corruption.

Arcilla, who has been involved in nuclear energy research for decades, said the significance of Executive Order No. 164 was that it reopens the nuclear option, even if it did not involve BNPP.

But he clarified that it will take years before a decision on rehabilitating BNPP or building another nuclear plant can be made.

He said the government would have to undergo a “tedious process,” including feasibility studies on location and technology as well as consultations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“This is the most important thing here,” he said. “Nuclear energy is not just a so-so matter unlike natural gas, coal. In nuclear, we have to include the IAEA here.”

