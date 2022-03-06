Evacuations via humanitarian corridors halted, Russia resumes attacks

The ministry blamed Ukrainian nationalists for the temporary shutdown of the humanitarian corridor.

The nationalists prevented civilians from leaving and 200,000 people from Mariupol and 15,000 from Volnovakha have still not been able to reach the open humanitarian corridors, TASS reported, citing the ministry.

As the Ukrainian side has no intention of exerting influence on the nationalists or prolonging the "state of silence", Russian forces resumed attacks from 18:00 Moscow time, and have so far taken control of seven towns, according to the ministry.

However, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in a statement that the Russian military continued shelling of Mariupol and Volnovakha in violation of the agreement reached between the two sides, making it impossible for Ukraine to safely evacuate civilians and deliver medicine and food through humanitarian corridors.

Ukraine has called on the international community to immediately call for a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry stressed that once security is guaranteed, Ukraine will prepare to evacuate civilians with humanitarian organizations.

During their second round of peace talks on Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed on the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians and a temporary cessation of hostilities along the evacuation routes.

Reuters