President Zelenskiy says President Biden "can do more"

"What to say to Americans? I just want you to feel and to understand what does it mean for our freedom... "If you see and if you understand how we feel like, how we fight against all the enemies for our freedom, support us, support us and not only with words, with concrete, direct steps. Do it, and I think - I think we will win. Of course, together with all the world," he said speaking directly to Americans during an interview excerpt to be aired on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.
Zelenskiy pleaded with President Vladimir Putin to end hostilities and appealed again for the set up of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which Russia invaded by land, sea and air on Feb. 24.
NATO has so far rejected Ukrainian calls to help it protect its skies from Russian missiles and warplanes, wary of being dragged into Moscow's war on its neighbour.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President rejected Russian proposals to evacuate Ukrainian citizens into what he has described as "occupied territory" in Russia and Belarus.
"They open a tiny corridor leading to the occupied territory, for a couple of dozen of people. Not so much to Russia as to their propaganda, their TV cameras saying 'look who is saving people.' Plain cynicism, plain propaganda," he said.
Russia has proposed the establishment of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave five Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv from 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday (March 8) pending Ukrainian agreement, Russian news agencies reported.
But most of the corridors would travel through Russia or Belarus, something Ukrainian authorities have rejected in the past.
Ukraine has been given until 3 a.m. Moscow time (0000 GMT) to agree to the terms, Interfax said.
Reuters
Published : March 08, 2022
