President Zelenskiy says President Biden "can do more"

"What to say to Americans? I just want you to feel and to understand what does it mean for our freedom... "If you see and if you understand how we feel like, how we fight against all the enemies for our freedom, support us, support us and not only with words, with concrete, direct steps. Do it, and I think - I think we will win. Of course, together with all the world," he said speaking directly to Americans during an interview excerpt to be aired on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.

Zelenskiy pleaded with President Vladimir Putin to end hostilities and appealed again for the set up of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which Russia invaded by land, sea and air on Feb. 24.