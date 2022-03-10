Laos expects to assume management of Vung Ang seaport in July

The news comes after the Vietnamese government agreed to increase Laos’ share in the project from 20 percent to 60 percent at Laos’ request, making it the major shareholder.

The Lao government has partnered with Petroleum Trading Lao Public Company (PetroTrade) – a subsidiary company of PTL Holding Company Limited - to partner with the Vietnamese government to develop the Lao Logistics Link (LLL) project, which includes the port.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of PetroTrade, Mr Chanthone Sitthixay, told the President of the National Assembly Dr Xaysomphone Phomvihane last week that his team is working with the Vietnamese side on payment for the extra shares before taking over the management of the port.

“If things go as planned, we expect to assume management [of the port] in July,” Mr Chanthone told Dr Xaysomphone.

Dr Xaysomphone and his entourage were briefed about the project during a working tour to the Thanaleng Dry Port and Vientiane Logistics Park in Vientiane, which is also part of the LLL that Mr Chanthone’s company is also developing.

The Lao government and PetroTrade formed a joint venture company called the Lao-Vietnam Vung Ang Port State Enterprise, in which the government holds a 51 percent stake and PetroTrade holds 49 percent, to join Vietnam to develop and operate the port to meet the growing need for freight transport.