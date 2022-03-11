Kishida eager to improve bilateral ties as new South Korean president elected

The Japanese government intends to carefully assess how the new administration will handle such issues as lawsuits involving former wartime requisitioned workers from the Korean Peninsula and former so-called comfort women.

“I welcome the victory of President-elect Yoon and offer congratulations from the bottom of my heart,” Kishida told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Thursday. “I look forward to the leadership of the president-elect. I hope we will work closely to improve the relationship.”

Referring to the current state of the Japan-South Korea relationship, Kishida said, “The situation is very severe, but we can’t leave it as it is.”

“Keeping promises between countries is fundamental. I want to engage in dialogue after seeing how the new administration will move,” he added.