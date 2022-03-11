AstraZeneca’s COVID antibody drugs will soon be available in Việt Nam

Tâm Anh General Hospital system, via the Việt Nam Vaccine Company (who also secured the first contract for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Việt Nam in early 2021), will be the first to be given the green light from health authorities to use the treatment on their patients – starting with facilities in Hà Nội and HCM City.

The monoclonal antibody cocktail from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical group was the first to have received emergency use authorisation for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 from the US Federal Drug Agency, and also was the first one to be approved for use in Việt Nam by the Ministry of Health, according to Tâm Anh General Hospital.

The products will mainly be used for high-risk people such as clinically vulnerable groups, people with the compromised immune system, people who develop very little immune response even after full vaccination or people who cannot receive a COVID-19 vaccination (for reasons like serious allergy or shock reactions against components of COVID-19 vaccines).

The therapy is welcome news in efforts to reduce COVID-19 related fatalities in the vulnerable groups in Việt Nam, as cases continue to rise to record levels in recent weeks, despite over 98 per cent of the population from the age of 12 having been fully inoculated.