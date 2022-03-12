Chinese scientists create fertile mouse without father

A previous study found that imprinting is realized via the methylation of DNA sequence in the process of fertilization.

In 2015, Chinese zoologists managed to breed a mouse with two mothers by modifying the genomic imprinting, taking the first step towards asexual reproduction.

A group of scientists from Renji Hospital affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University used the gene-editing tool to rewrite seven imprinting control regions of multiple unfertilized mouse oocytes.

They added two methylations in imprinting control regions from the paternal line, by dint of the DNA methylase, an enzyme that adds a methyl group to a molecule, while demethylating five imprinting control regions from the maternal line by dint of demethylase.