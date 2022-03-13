Fri, March 18, 2022

Zelenskiy welcomes Israeli efforts to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday (March 12) the West should be more involved in negotiations to end the war but welcomed efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, and said he had suggested to Bennett holding talks in Jerusalem.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.

Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv Zelenskiy said Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.

He said he discussed the war with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Emmanuel Macron, and the German and French leaders then spoke to Putin by phone and urged the Russian leader to order an immediate ceasefire.

