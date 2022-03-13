Zelenskiy welcomes Israeli efforts to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.
Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv Zelenskiy said Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.
He said he discussed the war with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Emmanuel Macron, and the German and French leaders then spoke to Putin by phone and urged the Russian leader to order an immediate ceasefire.
Published : March 13, 2022
By : Reuters
