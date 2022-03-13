Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed since Russian invasion: Zelenskiy

Speaking at a news briefing, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.
He said the West should be more involved in fighting Russia to prevent Russia from invading other countries.
"What is happening in Ukraine today will happen in Europe tomorrow. In order to prevent it everyone should fight, for themselves, fight here, in whatever way they can," he said.
Published : March 13, 2022
By : Reuters
