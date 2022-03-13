Fri, March 18, 2022

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed since Russian invasion: Zelenskiy

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on March 11

Speaking at a news briefing, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.

He said the West should be more involved in fighting Russia to prevent Russia from invading other countries.

 

 

"What is happening in Ukraine today will happen in Europe tomorrow. In order to prevent it everyone should fight, for themselves, fight here, in whatever way they can," he said.

