France's Macron defends Russia sanctions, opponents warn of consequences

"What we are trying to do as Europeans is to try to put an end to this war, without going to war," said Macron, who is running for re-election.

"So, sanctioning Russia so that it stops this offensive, helping Ukraine and specifically the Ukrainian people to live or survive, to defend itself, and isolating Russia internationally."

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen condemned the Russian invasion of its neighbour but warned of the effects of sanctions on the French.

"I do not want the French to commit suicide over sanctions decided by our leaders which do not take into account the daily lives of our countrymen," said Le Pen, who currently polls second behind Macron.