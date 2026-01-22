Defence minister urges tighter border watch, election on track

Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Nakphanit said he has instructed the armed forces to tighten security along the borders and in the three southern border provinces as the election approaches, while urging the public to remain confident that state agencies are prepared and that rumours suggesting there will be no election are unfounded.
Speaking on 22 January at the Veterans Organisation of Thailand, Natthaphon addressed the issue of opening military units as venues for political parties to present policies and campaign. He said he had already stressed—at the previous Defence Council meeting—the need for the military to remain neutral and support the election process. As for opening military areas, he said this would be considered on a case-by-case basis if coordination came from a political party or the Election Commission (EC).
On security along the borders and in the three southern border provinces, Natthaphon said this has been continuously emphasised, not only ahead of the election. However, with the election drawing nearer, he has issued a special reminder to increase the intensity of operations.
He noted that the structure for addressing problems in the southern border provinces places the prime minister as director of Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) and chair, with the army chief as vice-chair, extending down to the army chief of staff and the Fourth Army Region commander. The defence minister, he said, is not part of that operational structure and can only provide support rather than issue policy directions or orders.
Natthaphon added that for election-related security, border areas fall under the responsibility of the Defence Ministry and the armed forces, while “inner areas” are the responsibility of the Interior Ministry and administrative authorities, an approach he said the prime minister has already reiterated.
Asked about transporting voters from remote areas to polling stations, Natthaphon said the issue must be handled with care because it could be sensitive under election law. He said the military cannot initiate such action on its own and would only provide support if requested by the relevant area authorities or the Interior Ministry.
On reports of soldiers assaulting others within units that surfaced during the election period, Natthapon said there were only two or three cases and that procedures had already been followed under both military discipline and criminal law. He said the issue must be treated seriously, noting that Thailand now has a law on torture in force, and the armed forces have issued repeated warnings. He said the military is ready to ensure fairness for those harmed, but declined to speculate on whether the matter was being politicised.
He also declined to comment on constitutional amendments that political parties are campaigning on.
When asked about rumours that there would be no election and whether any factors could cause that, Natthaphon said there are many rumours circulating. He urged the public to have confidence in state agencies—especially security agencies—and said the Defence Ministry’s responsibility is to maintain peace and order in border areas so the situation moves in a positive direction and the election atmosphere can proceed smoothly.
He asked for cooperation in filtering information and presenting facts based on official sources. Natthapon said he has been attacked repeatedly on social media, including what he described as “nonsense” issues. He said he had asked legal staff to file complaints, but later withdrew one after it emerged the page owner was a person with a disability who claimed they posted content to earn income.
He warned that fake news and distorted attacks on social media are widespread, urging the public to stay firm and weigh information with reason.