Defence minister urges tighter border watch, election on track

Defence Minister Gen Natthaphon Nakphanit said he has instructed the armed forces to tighten security along the borders and in the three southern border provinces as the election approaches, while urging the public to remain confident that state agencies are prepared and that rumours suggesting there will be no election are unfounded.

Speaking on 22 January at the Veterans Organisation of Thailand, Natthaphon addressed the issue of opening military units as venues for political parties to present policies and campaign. He said he had already stressed—at the previous Defence Council meeting—the need for the military to remain neutral and support the election process. As for opening military areas, he said this would be considered on a case-by-case basis if coordination came from a political party or the Election Commission (EC).

On security along the borders and in the three southern border provinces, Natthaphon said this has been continuously emphasised, not only ahead of the election. However, with the election drawing nearer, he has issued a special reminder to increase the intensity of operations.

He noted that the structure for addressing problems in the southern border provinces places the prime minister as director of Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) and chair, with the army chief as vice-chair, extending down to the army chief of staff and the Fourth Army Region commander. The defence minister, he said, is not part of that operational structure and can only provide support rather than issue policy directions or orders.