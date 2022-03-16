Russian court fines woman after on-air TV protest

Marina Ovsyannikova, a Channel One employee, was found guilty of flouting protest laws, the court said. It was not immediately clear if she could also face other, more serious charges. Her lawyer was not immediately reachable for comment.

Ovsyannikova staged an extraordinary show of dissent on Monday night when she held up a sign behind a studio presenter reading the news on Channel One and shouted slogans condemning Russia's Feb. 24 offensive in Ukraine.

State TV, which beams the Kremlin's narrative into homes across Russia's 11 time zones, portrays the invasion as a "special military operation," brushing over the humanitarian crisis, damage to cities and the mounting death toll.