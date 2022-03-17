7.3-magnitude quake strikes off north-east Japan, a Shinkansen bullet train derailed

The magnitude 7.3 quake, which measured six-upper on Japan’s seven-point seismic intensity scale, struck at 11.36pm (10.36pm in Singapore) off a region that was devastated in the March 11, 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

The quake’s epicentre was off the coast of the Fukushima region, at a depth of 60km. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of the risks of strong aftershocks over the next week.

Japan’s seismic intensity scale measures the degree of shaking. The reading of six-upper recorded in north-east Japan meant it was impossible to remain standing or move without crawling. Tokyo had a reading of four, which meant it could be felt by most people.

Tsunami alerts were sounded for parts of the north-east coast, for waves of up to one metre. Evacuation advisories were in place for wide areas of the north-east coast.

A Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train service derailed between Fukushima and Shiroishi-Zao stations, but no injuries were reported among the 100 passengers on board.

Sirens sounded in Tokyo and neighbouring Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama due to the quake, with 2.1 million households plunged into total darkness, including 700,000 homes in Tokyo, utilities company Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said. Parts of Ginza, Shimbashi, Roppongi and Akasaka districts lost power temporarily.