Enforcing no-fly zone means a 'conflict with Russia' - Pentagon chief

Ukraine has appealed to Western nations for air defences to help repel a Russian military onslaught, now in its fourth week.

"We have been in discussion with U.S., Ukraine and also other allies on the possibility to deploy, send or give the S-300 to Ukrainians and we are willing to do so," Nad told a news conference.

"But willing to do so immediately when we have a proper replacement."

Austin declined to say whether the United States might be willing to fill the gap.