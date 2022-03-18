Enforcing no-fly zone means a 'conflict with Russia' - Pentagon chief

"And that's one of the things that we have said, that our president has said that we weren't going to do, get in a fight with Russia," Austin, who was speaking alongside Slovakia's Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad, said.
On Thursday, Slovakia's defence minister said his country was willing to provide Ukraine with S-300 air defences if NATO allies find a substitute, but his visiting U.S. counterpart told reporters he had nothing to announce on that.
Ukraine has appealed to Western nations for air defences to help repel a Russian military onslaught, now in its fourth week.
"We have been in discussion with U.S., Ukraine and also other allies on the possibility to deploy, send or give the S-300 to Ukrainians and we are willing to do so," Nad told a news conference.
"But willing to do so immediately when we have a proper replacement."
Austin declined to say whether the United States might be willing to fill the gap.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced an additional $800 million in security assistance, including weapons to take down Russian planes and tanks.
But the kinds of air defences deployed in Slovakia are highly sought after by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Published : March 18, 2022
By : Reuters
