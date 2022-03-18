Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

What chances does a regular citizen, sans any training, have against the Russian military, then? Guerrilla warfare by enlisted civilians could cause Russia some trouble—but to what extent?

Before supplying these weapons, the so-called compatriots kept on bellowing that Russia would have to pay a heavy price for invading Ukraine, threatening to slap the country with the toughest economic sanctions ever.

Let's assume that all these sanctions would put Russia in a troublesome situation, which it wouldn't be able to recover from even with full support from China, an economic superpower.

In that case, Russia will face economic devastation, and the Western powers stand to benefit from Russia getting weaker. But what does Ukraine stand to gain in that scenario?

Two regions of Ukraine have declared independence. Russia's bombs and gunfire will not only demolish Ukraine's physical infrastructure—they will also destroy its economy.

A large part of the population will be displaced to Poland and other European countries as refugees. It is difficult to predict whether the death toll amounts to thousands or hundreds of thousands.

What was the point of the promise to "stand with" Ukraine, then?

The US and Europe aren't trying to bring Ukraine into Nato's fold out of the goodness of their hearts; they have their interests. It is impossible to station US or Nato troops near Russian territory, and the US knows that—so does Ukraine—because Russia has always been vocal about its displeasure in this regard.

But the US' empty promises misled Ukraine.

Despite knowing that Putin would go aggressive,the US-led Ukraine to take the risky route of trying to join Nato.

Will Putin emerge as the winner of the conflict with Ukraine? History tells us otherwise. The ever-powerful Soviet Union had to bow out of Afghanistan after suffering a humiliating defeat.

The same happened with the US and its allies decades later. No big power has been able to claim victory by invading a smaller country. But then what happens to those smaller countries?

The Taliban took over Afghanistan, and Assad managed to retain his throne in Syria, but did they win? It's not about winning or losing here. Those nations were destroyed in the conflicts between big powers.

Putin may install a government of his choice in Ukraine, or the huge economic sanctions may seal the fate of this modern-day dictator.

The current rulers of Ukraine are likely to get killed or seek political asylum in other European nations. But what about the Ukrainian people?

If the war continues for an extended period, Ukraine will collapse. Even if Russia retreats from Ukraine within a short period, the internal wars in Ukraine will not cease to exist.

Everyone for or against Russia will stay armed.

Now the anti-Russian groups are getting weapons from the West.

Russia will give more weapons to the pro-Russian population. The armed conflict within Ukraine may intensify and culminate into a civil war.

There's also the possibility of Russia further breaking the country down into smaller, independent nations.

The devious US strategy is responsible for the proliferation of arms among Ukrainian civilians. The US and European media are widely publishing heavily glorified tales of recently married couples, lawmakers, and former presidents of the nation taking up arms to defend their homeland.

On the other hand, Russia is slowly but surely capturing Ukraine. As history tells us, the worst fate awaits the common people of Ukraine.

Already, Million people have sought refuge in Poland. The West will make them political scapegoats, instead of repatriating them.

The armed Ukrainian factions will fight each other. The US will keep on supplying more weapons to the groups they favour. Their opponents will get supplies from Russia.

War—or to be more precise, civil war—will be a permanent feature of life in Ukraine. It doesn't matter whether Putin will win, lose, or get toppled—Ukraine, a country rich in mineral resources will fall into ruin.

Golam Mortoza

Journalist, The Daily Star

