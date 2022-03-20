Sat, March 26, 2022

Kishida pushes Modi for clear response to Ukraine crisis

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on March 19 told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had shaken "the foundation of international order" and required a clear response.

"We (Kishida and Modi) confirmed any unilateral change to the status quo by force cannot be forgiven in any region, and it is necessary to seek peaceful resolutions of disputes based on international law," Kishida told reporters after meeting Modi in New Delhi.

India and Japan are party to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a security framework that also includes the United States and Australia.

While Japan has imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian individuals and organizations since the start of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine and has accepted Ukrainian refugees, India is the only Quad member not to have condemned the invasion.

Kishida also announced a plan to invest 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) in India over five years.

In recent years Japan has supported India's urban infrastructure development and provided funds for a high-speed railway based on its bullet train technology.

In 2020, the two countries signed an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement that allows for reciprocal stocks of food, fuel, and other supplies between defense forces.

Nation Thailand
