Japan PM pledges investment of 5 trillion yen ($42bn) over 5 years in India

Prime Minister Modi in his address thanked Japanese PM Kishida and said that he is an old friend of India and that Japan is one of the biggest investors in India. Japan, he said, has invested heavily in India’s flagship infrastructure projects like the Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet train which is the testimony of strong India Japan relations.

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida is visiting New Delhi at Modi’s invitation for the 14th India-Japan annual summit. Several bilateral issues as well as global developments, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict were discussed by the two leaders during the summit. This was the Japanese PM’s first meeting with Modi in his new role. He had met the Indian leader when he was Japan’s foreign minister.

“I am heading out on a visit to India and then Cambodia. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is an outrage that undermines the very foundation of the order of the international community, including Asia,” Kishida said before embarking on his visit to India.

The Japanese PM added, “With Prime Minister Modi of India, I plan to confirm our intention to work towards the success of the Quad summit meeting among the leaders of Japan, India, Australia, and the United States to be held in Tokyo within the next few months, as well as our cooperation.”

Earlier the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides were looking to deepen the partnership. “India and Japan have multifaceted cooperation within the ambit of their ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’. The summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest to advance their partnership for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” it said.

The last India-Japan summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018. The planned December 2019 visit to India by then-Japanese leader Shinzo Abe was shelved owing to massive protests in Guwahati, the venue of the summit, over the citizenship law. After that, the annual summit mechanism was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.