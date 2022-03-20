Sat, March 26, 2022

After 2 years Myanmar to resume international flights on April 17th

Myanmar will be allowing international flights to resume operations on April 17th in accordance with the health and safety guidelines, according to the Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of COVID-19 released on March 18th.

With the aim to control the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Transports and Communications had announced that temporary directives on landing international flights to Myanmar had been lifted since the beginning of March 29th of 2020 to March 31st of 2022.

 

Now, Myanmar reports significant drop in COVID-19 new cases and deaths.

 

To boost the international tourism industry and to facilitate easy entry for foreigners, the government will be allowing international commercial flights to resume operations on April 17th by the COVID-19 guidelines.

