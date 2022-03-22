Hiring outlook in S'pore most favourable in almost 11 years: Survey

They reported a net employment outlook of 25 per cent, an increase of 11 percentage points from the outlook for the first quarter of this year, according to a survey of more than 500 employers by recruitment agency ManpowerGroup.

This is the highest net employment outlook, defined as the percentage of companies surveyed that intend to take on new staff minus the percentage that intend to downsize, since the fourth quarter of 2011, noted the agency.

Of the 11 sectors included in the survey, companies in the IT, technology, telecommunications, communications and media sector reported the strongest employment outlook at 38 per cent.

Strong showings were also posted by the manufacturing, and the banking, finance, insurance and real estate sectors (both 26 per cent), as well as in the construction industry (24 per cent).

The weakest hiring climate is forecast in the restaurants and hotels sector (minus three per cent), the only sector with more employers looking to downsize than hire.

The survey found that the manufacturing, retail and IT sectors are planning, or have given, the most generous average increments.

More than eight in 10 manufacturing companies surveyed plan to, or have given their staff, an average increment of 3 per cent or more, for instance.