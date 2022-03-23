S. Korea's daily coronavirus cases spike to near 500,000; total caseload surpasses 10m

The country had reported 490,881 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight, raising the total caseload to 10,427,247, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



Wednesday's tally is the second-highest, after 621,205 new cases reported last Thursday.



The total caseload breached the grim milestone of the 10 million mark Tuesday, meaning 1 out of 5 South Koreans has been infected with COVID-19.



The death toll from COVID-19 came to 13,432, up 291 from Tuesday, the KDCA said. The fatality rate came to 0.13 percent.



The number of critically ill patients stood at 1,084, down 20 from the previous day.



The daily tally has remained over 1,000 for 16 days straight.



Despite an earlier estimate that the current pandemic could peak this week, health authorities cited the possibility of the current outbreak continuing due to the fast spread of the so-called stealth omicron, which has a 30 percent higher transmission rate than the original omicron.



They also cautioned against predictions that COVID-19 infections could be at their peak when 20 percent of the country's population is infected.