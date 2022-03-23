Russia, U.S., Britain trade concerns about chemical weapons in Ukraine

The comments were made by diplomats to reporters after Russia raised the issue of an ammonia leak in Ukraine's besieged northeastern city of Sumy - blaming "Ukrainian radical nationalist groups" - during a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting. The accusation was rejected by Britain and the United States.

Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said Russian troops "have never planned or carried out strikes against any Ukrainian facilities where toxic substances are stored or produced."

"It is clear that the Ukrainian nationalist authorities, encouraged by the Western countries, will stop at nothing to intimidate its own people and stage false flag attacks to accuse Russia," Polyanskiy said.