Việt Nam, South Korea eye upgrading ties, lift trade to $150b by 2030: Presidents

On behalf of the State and people of Việt Nam, President Phúc congratulated his counterpart Yoon on being elected as the 20th President of the Republic of Korea, and conveyed greetings of General Secretary of Vietnamese Communist Party Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Vietnamese leaders to the RoK President-elect.

President Phúc highly valued the important achievements the two countries have made in the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992 in many bilateral and multilateral areas.

Currently, the two sides have become each other's strategic cooperation partners with an increasingly profound level of trust and mutual understanding, substantive and extensive cooperation.

Phúc also thanked the RoK Government for the timely support of medical equipment and vaccines to help Việt Nam deal with COVID-19 outbreaks.

On this occasion, President Phúc cordially invited the RoK President to visit Việt Nam.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, for his part, thanked General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Phúc for their congratulatory messages, stressing that the bilateral relations are at the highest levels ever.