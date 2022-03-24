Crashed aircraft's black box found

One black box of the China Eastern Airlines jet that crashed on Monday in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region was found on Wednesday. In addition, human tissue was found at the crash site.

The black box, one of two on the jet, was preliminarily identified as the cockpit voice recorder.

It was found under surface soil 20 meters southeast of the point of impact at about 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Zhu Tao, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China's aviation safety office, said at a news conference of the search and rescue command center in Wuzhou, Guangxi, on Wednesday evening.

A preliminary examination at the crash site showed the black box's exterior to be severely damaged, Zhu said.

"Its data storage unit is intact but with damage. We believe it's the cockpit voice recorder," he said, adding that it has been sent to Beijing for decoding, which may take some time depending on the severity of the damage.

Flight MU5735 left Kunming, Yunnan province, at 1:11 pm on Monday with 132 people on board. It was scheduled to arrive in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, at 3:05 pm. Air traffic controllers lost track of the airliner over Wuzhou at 2:21 pm.