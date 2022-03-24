Yangon Region cuts night-time curfew from 10pm-4am to 12am-4am

As of March 22, the nigh-time curfew will be from 12am to 4am daily until further notice is released.
Some administrative officials have been informed of that and orders are due to be released, sources said.
Likewise, Lewe Township General Administration Department in Nay Pyi Taw has announced a new night-time curfew from 12am to 4am and a ban on a gathering of more than five people.
Published : March 24, 2022
By : Eleven Media
