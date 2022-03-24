Sun, April 03, 2022

international

Yangon Region cuts night-time curfew from 10pm-4am to 12am-4am

The night-time curfew in Yangon Region will be reduced from 10pm-4am to 12am-4am, according to administrative sources available on March 22.

As of March 22, the nigh-time curfew will be from 12am to 4am daily until further notice is released.

Some administrative officials have been informed of that and orders are due to be released, sources said.

Likewise, Lewe Township General Administration Department in Nay Pyi Taw has announced a new night-time curfew from 12am to 4am and a ban on a gathering of more than five people.

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : March 24, 2022

By : Eleven Media

