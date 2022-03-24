Afghanistan starts new academic year

According to the Bakhtar News Agency, boy students from grade one to grade 12 and girls from grade one to grade six will attend their classes after the academic year started. However, female students in girls' secondary schools and high schools were denied from attending schools until further notice.

"Whenever girls' school uniforms are designed in accordance with Sharia, Afghan customs and culture, then the girls' schools would be reopened after order of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's leadership," the report said.