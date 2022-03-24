Sun, April 03, 2022

international

Russia announces expulsion of U.S. diplomats in retaliation

The U.S. side was told that any hostile actions against Russia will receive a decisive and adequate response.

Russia said Wednesday that it is expelling U.S. diplomats in response to Washington's recent expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United Nations (UN).

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it summoned a senior diplomat of the U.S. embassy in Moscow on Wednesday and declared a list of American diplomats "persona non grata."

The U.S. side was told that any hostile actions against Russia will receive a decisive and adequate response, it said.

The ministry did not disclose how many U.S. diplomats are targeted and the deadline of their departure.

The United States on Feb. 28 announced the expulsion of 12 staff members of the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and a Russian national working with the UN Secretariat.

Related News

Published : March 24, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Roads empty, shops closed as curfew takes effect in Sri Lanka

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Yoon's office works out initial budget for presidential office relocation

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Fuel shortages fears trigger panic buying in Nepal

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Survey shows 43% of Japanese firms have suspended operations in Russia

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Latest News

Chadchart praised for ‘skinny’ ads on crowded Bangkok sidewalks

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Centara’s flagship resort pioneers ‘sustainable luxury’ on Samui

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Strong winds from China to blame for cold, not melting icebergs: TMD

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Thailand’s economy at a turning point, financial experts warn

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.