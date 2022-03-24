Madeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state and feminist icon, dies at 84

Albright was a tough-talking diplomat in an administration that hesitated to involve itself in the two biggest foreign policy crises of the 1990s - the genocides in Rwanda and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

"We are heartbroken to announce that Dr Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today. The cause was cancer," the family said on Twitter.

Albright was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 1993 to 1997 and U.S. President Bill Clinton's secretary of state from 1997 to 2001.