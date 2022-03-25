N. Korea fires ICBM, breaks self-imposed moratorium

11th missile launch this year

Thursday’s launch marks the 11th missile launch and 12th reported weapons tests conducted by North Korea just this year.



The latest launch came around a week after the country on March 16 failed to fire an unidentified projectile from Sunan airfield in Pyongyang. The projectile exploded soon after liftoff before reaching an altitude of around 20 km.



Military authorities and analysts largely view that last week’s failed attempt was in line with North Korea’s continuous move to evaluate the system and components of its new Hwasong 17 intercontinental ballistic missile before a likely full-range ICBM. Hwasong 17 was first unveiled at a military parade in 2020 and reappeared at a defense exhibition in October 2021.



Earlier this month, the South Korean and US militaries unusually confirmed that North Korea’s two missile launches on Feb. 27 and March 5 “involved a new intercontinental ballistic missile system.”



Unlike Thursday‘s launch, the two missiles notably traveled in the lofted trajectory of a medium-range ballistic missile, or MRBM. North Korea called them an “important test” for developing a reconnaissance satellite.



Expected ICBM test

Analysts widely expected North Korea would conduct an ICBM test soon particulary after its abortive attempt in mid-March.



North Korea has repeatedly suggested its intent to return to major weapons tests and renounce its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and ICBM testing, which was pronounced by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a party plenum in April 2018.



The North Korean leader said the country would launch “a large number of reconnaissance satellites” by 2025 as the major goal of the five-year national defense development plan in a rare visit to the National Aerospace Development Administration in mid-March.



Kim also visited the Sohae Satellite Launching Station around the same time and ordered to refurbish and modernize the facilities to “enable large carrier rockets to be launched” there.



The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said North Korea has paved the way for resuming ICBM and nuclear tests this year by conducting a spate of missile tests in its annual report on worldwide threat assessment.



Thursday’s launch also marks North Korea’s third weapons test since Yoon of the conservative People Power Party’s win in the March 9 presidential election.



After the failed launch in mid-March, North Korea on Sunday fired four suspected shots from multiple rocket launchers into seas to the west. Analysts view North Korea’s recent spate of weapons tests as intended to capitalize on the presidential transition period.



By Ji Da-gyum

