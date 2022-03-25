VN aims to become industrialised world exporter by 2030

According to a report by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the country's immediate target is to develop 20 products with strong international brands, to strengthen its position in the global supply chain, to bring its supporting industry's capacity to meet 70 per cent of domestic demand and localisation of production to 45 per cent.

The country's supporting industry, which remained underdeveloped and overly reliant on imports, has been identified as a major weakness for Việt Nam, especially in key industries such as electronics, textile, leather and footwear, manufacturing and automobile.

The effect has been made painfully clear since the pandemic as Việt Nam's top suppliers of parts, including Chia, South Korea and Japan, were hit hard by COVID-19, causing severe disruptions to production in Việt Nam.