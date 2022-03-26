Ladakh stand-off must end for normalisation of ties: India tells Chinese FM

Wang, who arrived here last night on a one-day visit amid tensions in bilateral ties over the Ladakh face-off, also had a meeting with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. He is the first top Chinese leader to visit India since the border row erupted between the two neighbours in Eastern Ladakh in April 2020.

At a media briefing after his meeting with Wang, Jaishankar said the two ministers addressed a broad and substantive agenda in an open and candid manner. ”We discussed our bilateral relations that have been disturbed as a result of Chinese actions in April 2020.”

The two ministers noted the progress made by the two sides at 15 rounds of senior commander level talks to resolve the face-off. ”The current situation is a ‘Work in Progress’ obviously at a slower pace than desirable…This needs to be taken forward since the completion of the disengagement (at LAC) is necessary for deescalation,” Jaishankar said.

He told the Chinese minister that the national sentiment in India was that the friction in border areas could not be reconciled with a normal situation. ”We still have ongoing friction areas although we have made progress in resolving some friction areas, including Pangong Tso. Our discussions today was on how to take this process forward,” he added.