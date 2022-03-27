Multiple rockets hit Lviv city in western Ukraine

Lviv, just 60 kilometres (40 miles) from the Polish border, has so far escaped the heavy bombardment and fighting that has devastated some Ukrainian cities closer to Russia since Moscow launched its invasion on Feb. 24.
Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said five people had been wounded after two rockets hit a fuel depot and two others later hit a military factory. Earlier he reported powerful explosions in Lviv's eastern outskirts from the strikes.
The rockets fell as U.S. President Joseph Biden, speaking in Warsaw during a visit to Poland, condemned Russian aggression and assured Ukraine of the United States' unwavering support.
"With today's blows, the aggressor sends greetings to President Biden, who is in Poland," Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said in a televised briefing, saying Russia had fired the rockets from Sevastopol in Crimea which it annexed in 2014.
There was no immediate comment on the Lviv attacks from the Russian authorities, who refer to the invasion as a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising Ukraine.
The city authorities did not give the exact locations of the strikes but said they damaged critical infrastructure, set fire to the fuel depot, and blew out the windows of a school building. No residential buildings were hit, according to the mayor.
Published : March 26, 2022
By : Reuters
