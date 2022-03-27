Multiple rockets hit Lviv city in western Ukraine

Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said five people had been wounded after two rockets hit a fuel depot and two others later hit a military factory. Earlier he reported powerful explosions in Lviv's eastern outskirts from the strikes.

The rockets fell as U.S. President Joseph Biden, speaking in Warsaw during a visit to Poland, condemned Russian aggression and assured Ukraine of the United States' unwavering support.

"With today's blows, the aggressor sends greetings to President Biden, who is in Poland," Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said in a televised briefing, saying Russia had fired the rockets from Sevastopol in Crimea which it annexed in 2014.