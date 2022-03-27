Nepal and China sign nine agreements

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, one of the agreements is on a technical assistance scheme for the China-aided feasibility study of the cross-border railway.

Another is on on economic and technical cooperation. Under the economic and technical cooperation, China will increase its annual assistance to Nepal from Rs13 billion to Rs15 billion and will finance some projects that will be mutually agreed upon between the two sides.

Another agreement is on cooperation on the feasibility study of China-Nepal Power Grid interconnection where China will finance the new alignment of the Ratamate-Rasuwagadhi- Kerung transmission line.

Similarly, both sides have also signed a protocol on the safety and health conditions of haylage export from Nepal to China. Another agreement is about providing 98 percent duty free treatment to imported goods in China.