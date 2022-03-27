Nepal and China sign nine agreements

Foreign Ministers of Nepal and China, Narayan Khadka and Wang Yi, witnessed the signing and exchange of agreements, memorandums of understanding and documents after delegation level talks.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, one of the agreements is on a technical assistance scheme for the China-aided feasibility study of the cross-border railway.
Another is on on economic and technical cooperation. Under the economic and technical cooperation, China will increase its annual assistance to Nepal from Rs13 billion to Rs15 billion and will finance some projects that will be mutually agreed upon between the two sides.
Another agreement is on cooperation on the feasibility study of China-Nepal Power Grid interconnection where China will finance the new alignment of the Ratamate-Rasuwagadhi- Kerung transmission line.
Similarly, both sides have also signed a protocol on the safety and health conditions of haylage export from Nepal to China. Another agreement is about providing 98 percent duty free treatment to imported goods in China.
Likewise, the Chinese side has handed over the certificate of Araniko highway maintenance project phase III to Nepal.
Both sides have also also approved the minutes of the 7th meeting, held in January, on enhancing cooperation in the railway sector which took place in January 2022 in a virtual mode.
Another agreement is about the Covid vaccine assistance to Nepal. China will donate an additional 4 million doses of Sinovac to Nepal.
The last one is protocol on sending a China medical team to work in Nepal.
Wang, who is also the State Councilor, arrived in Kathmandu on Friday after completing his two-day working visit to India where he held talks with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar.
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : March 27, 2022
By : The Kathmandu Post
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022