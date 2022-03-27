Kishida strives for G7 unity on N. Korea, Russia

“It was a very meaningful meeting that confirmed the strong determination to never tolerate Russian aggression, and for the G7 to take the lead in defending the international order,” Kishida said to reporters in Brussels on Thursday.

At the G7 meeting, the prime minister expressed his determination not to flinch following Russia’s declaration to suspend peace treaty talks and to continue taking decisive action. Kishida announced additional sanctions, including an export ban on luxury goods to Russia that will soon begin.

He also pledged to extend additional financial assistance totaling $100 million (about ¥12 billion) to Ukraine and neighboring countries, and humanitarian contributions in the medical field and other areas.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, with whom Kishida held separate talks, expressed his gratitude, saying he highly appreciated Japan’s contributions.