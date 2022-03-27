Sun, April 03, 2022

international

PM welcomes WHO-Ayush Ministry agreement on global centre for traditional medicine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed India’s happiness over being chosen as the home of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.

He hoped the centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging India’s rich traditional practices for global good.

The Ayush Ministry and the WHO have signed the host country agreement for the centre.

Replying to the tweets of the Ayush Ministry and the WHO in this regard, the PM said; “India is honoured to be home to a state-of-the-art @WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. This Centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good.

Traditional medicines and wellness practices from India are very popular globally. This @WHO Centre will go a long way in enhancing wellness in our society,” he said.

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Related News

Published : March 27, 2022

By : The Statesman

Related News

Roads empty, shops closed as curfew takes effect in Sri Lanka

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Yoon's office works out initial budget for presidential office relocation

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Fuel shortages fears trigger panic buying in Nepal

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Survey shows 43% of Japanese firms have suspended operations in Russia

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Latest News

Chadchart praised for ‘skinny’ ads on crowded Bangkok sidewalks

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Centara’s flagship resort pioneers ‘sustainable luxury’ on Samui

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Strong winds from China to blame for cold, not melting icebergs: TMD

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Thailand’s economy at a turning point, financial experts warn

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.