Singapore signs space cooperation treaty with the United States

The signing ceremony took place during Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's working visit to the United States, his first under the Biden administration.

PM Lee will meet US President Joe Biden, who took office in January last year, Vice-President Kamala Harris, and other Cabinet secretaries while in Washington.

Singapore hopes to work more closely with like-minded partners such as the US in the space industry, said Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, who represented Singapore at the signing ceremony.

Said Mr Gan: "I hope that by joining the Artemis Accords, Singapore will be able to cooperate more closely with like-minded partners like the US, to progress the international conversation on space norms and spur the development of the global space sector."

The accords, which are based on the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, lay out the principles for safe and responsible international cooperation on civil space exploration.

They are spearheaded by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) space agency and inspired by the Artemis programme, which seeks to send humans to the moon again by 2025.